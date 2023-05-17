Migration fintech company, Vesti, has offered an all-expense-paid trip to the Maldives this summer to Chef Hilda Baci, founder of My Food by Hilda in recognition of her daring and record-breaking attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest number of hours a chef has cooked.

Olusola Amusan, co-founder and CEO of Vesti praised Baci’s phenomenal spirit as an entrepreneur, her clear resolve and dedication in setting her mind on the goal of breaking records. He pronounced her as phenomenal not just for her completely clear resolve as an entrepreneur but for setting her mind on this goal and preparing for it, not just to compete but to win and shatter the records.

According to Amusan: “This collaboration between Vesti and Chef Hilda Baci reflects Vesti’s commitment to supporting and recognizing exceptional talent across various fields. The trip to the Maldives expresses gratitude for her remarkable culinary prowess and her role as an inspiration for Nigerians and beyond.

Vesti is honored to be associated with Chef Hilda Baci and her incredible culinary journey. The company looks forward to witnessing her future achievements and the positive impact she continues to make in the culinary world.

“Chef Baci’s remarkable feat has captivated the world, showcasing her unwavering dedication, exceptional talent, and culinary prowess. Her record-breaking attempt at the Guinness World Record at just 27 years old has inspired the global community and shines a spotlight on the culinary excellence of Nigeria and the African continent.

“Vesti believes in celebrating exceptional accomplishments and empowering individuals who push the boundaries of their craft. Vesti is excited to provide Chef Hilda Baci with an exclusive trip to the Maldives as a token of admiration and appreciation for her extraordinary achievement.”

This dream vacation will offer her a well-deserved opportunity to relax, recharge, and gather inspiration amidst the stunning beauty and tranquility of the Maldives.”