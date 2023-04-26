A tension headache is the result of stress, anxiety, or muscle tension and is the most common type of headache. It is often described as pressure like a tight band, which occurs when the muscles at the back of your head, neck, and shoulders contract and go into spasm. Tension headaches can last from a couple of hours to several days. If your headaches happen 15 or more days in a month for several months, they are considered chronic tension headaches. If they occur less frequently, they are called episodic tension headaches.

These headaches are really unpleasant as well as a nuisance. They may not stop you functioning altogether in the way a migraine does, but they sure can make day-to-day life a miserable challenge and more difficult. Many women sufferers say that tension headaches make them feel irritable or depressed and even more prone to arguing. The pain of a headache forces one to head straight for a painkiller. This is a sticky situation because ultimately that will only perpetuate the problem. Some sufferers take up to ten painkillers every day with little effect, because the body has developed a tolerance to analgesics. Anyone who takes daily analgesics for headaches probably suffers from chronic daily headaches. And if you take three doses a week, you are well on your way to analgesic dependence.

Triggers may include:

A hectic lifestyle, followed by a heavy workload and coping with family challenges are possible triggers. Scientists suggest tension headaches are caused by changes in brain chemicals called neurotransmitters. They don’t know why the levels of neurotransmitters go up and down, but they think it activates pain pathways in the brain. Tight muscles may help trigger the changes in neurotransmitters, or muscle tightness may be a result of changing levels of brain chemicals. Also, prolonged periods spent sitting in an awkward position – such as when working at your desk, using a computer, reading, driving or playing a video game – can cause the muscles at the back of your neck, in your head and across your back and shoulders to tense and tighten up. When muscles tense, blood flow to the area becomes restricted, causing the muscles to go into spasms and resulting in pain.

Other common triggers of tension headache are eye strain, fatigue, overexertion, premenstrual syndrome, changes in estrogen levels during a woman’s period or at menopause, arthritis, alcohol and a muscle, head or neck injury, even years after the injury. An awkward sleeping position or too little sleep can also give you a headache in the morning. Certain foods or food additives, as well as skipping meals, may also be a trigger for some people. To say the least, your medications, including some headache medications (leading to rebound headaches), may be what is causing your tension headaches.

Herbal medicines have been suggested as helpful for tension headaches and I have paid particular attention to vervain, stachytarpheta indica, family: Verbenaceae. Common names of the plant include rat tail, common vervain, lizard tail, òdungwele (Igbo), kadangare (Hausa), and kujekuje (Yoruba). Stachytarpheta indica is a much branched, erect, annual, or short-lived perennial plant growing up to 1 metre tall. A popular leafy vegetable in West Africa where the plant is gathered from the wild both for food and local medicinal use. Its habitats are open places, clearings, weedy fields, often near wet places or along roadsides. The plant is also domesticated and cultivated in certain parts of the world as a leaf vegetable, animal food, and for socioeconomic purposes.

The phytochemical components of this plant which attribute to its analgesic (pain-relieving),diaphoretic, carminative, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti tumor, antispasmodic, anticonvulsant and astringent properties include – alkaloids, flavonoids, polyphenols, saponins, tannins, verbenalin, and sterols. Research has shown high levels of nutrients – protein, fat, and minerals, especially manganese, zinc, magnesium, iron, copper, phosphorus, and sodium.

Parts used are the leaves and stem

Vervain tea is prepared by infusing one teaspoon of the plant parts in 150 mls of freshly boiled water, covered for 15 minutes. To relieve tension, headache, pains, and cramps, a cup per day is consumed slowly in the morning and night, after food. You may also take a cup in the afternoon. Its effect is magical and relieves headaches almost immediately. But continue drinking the tea until the symptoms disappear. Studies have shown its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties when also used topically. Strong infusion of the leaves is used in washing the head. Its dispersing effect makes it useful for conditions where there is constrained energy and is useful for neck pain caused by extreme tension.

Along with relieving headaches and cramps, drinking vervain as tea calms nerves and mood swings. Research has shown vervain to be a nervine, meaning an herb that calms the nervous system.

It’s typically used as a tea for stress relief, anxiety, mood swings, and sometimes symptoms of depression. Take a cup after a long day. Its calming and sleep-promoting properties will help stressed and frayed nerves. Vervain also has an uplifting effect on mood and won’t make you groggy.

The plant may also be of benefit for premenstrual tension and fevers. Vervain, with its cooling and astringent properties, is also useful for those with menopausal night sweats and hot flashes. Juice extracted from leaves and stems of this “goodness” is taken with pure honey for treatment of Leucorrhea in women.

Drinking vervain as tea relieves inflammation – as you may know, inflammation is the root of most diseases. When you can decrease inflammation in the body, you can improve so many different common, chronic, and even major health concerns. Gladly, one of vervain’s top benefits is its ability to decrease inflammation both externally and internally. If you have suffered from chronic inflammation, it is time to knock it off with vervain. In addition to its remarkable anti-inflammatory activity, the plant also has an ability to decrease gastrointestinal damage.