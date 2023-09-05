From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University, (BSU), Makurdi, Professor Tor Joe Iorapuu, has commissioned an Ultra-Modern X-Ray Diagnostic Centre in the university campus for the use of students and the university community.

According to the Information and Public Relations Officer, Mr Tser Vanger, the VC has mandated the Directorate of Health Services to commence immediate services to ensure that all the newly admitted students of the 2022/2023 merged Academic Session undergo all the necessary tests to ascertain their medical fitness for academic activities.

Professor Iorapuu who spoke on Monday, at the center situated in the Counseling and Human Development Centre, western Wing of the University also assured that a physiotherapy center is in the offing.

Iorapuu commended the University Management and members of the Health Services Board for ensuring that the dream to have the Unit has become a reality.

He the place would serve the medical needs of the staff, students and members of the University community to carry out X-ray and Laboratory tests.

While assuring that with the inauguration of the facility, a Physiotherapy Unit would soon be established, Iorapuu added that when that is done, Counselling Unit would also be relocated to give the facility a wholistic operational outlook to meet the medical needs of the citizens.

He advised staff to guard the facility against vandalization, theft and misuse of the equipment.

Earlier, the Director, Directorate of Health Services, Dr. Livinus Egwuda, appreciated the Management of the University for making the project a reality.

He stated that from his 20 year experience in practice, “the X-ray Unit in the University is the best in Benue State”.

Egwuda said students in the departments of Physics, Radiography and Radiology Science, Human Anatomy and Physiology, as well as those in medicine and surgery would use the facility for part of their training.

Also speaking, Chairman, Board of University Health Services, Professor Linus Saalu, commended the Vice-Chancellor and the management for their initiative to expand the health centre for better service delivery, assuring that, the College of Health Sciences has competent manpower and experts to maintain the facility for sustainability.

He revealed that the benefits of the X-ray Diagnostic Centre are enormous as pre-school screening for newly admitted students would be conducted to ascertain their medical fitness while staff can also take advantage of it for same purpose.

The Contractor and MD/CEO Hope Nig. Ltd, Engr. Adeolu Odepoju, appreciated the University for the opportunity to handle the project and complete it within the stipulated time saying the X-ray machine can be processed in three different ways: manual, auto and digital.

He also added that the project has a modern radiation protection and back up with a stand by generator for 24 hours service delivery to clients.