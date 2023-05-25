Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has hailed Pope Francis’ latest literary offering: “Hands off Africa,” as a profound beacon of hope for Congo and the vast African continent.

In her preface to the book, released to bookstores worldwide on May 22, Adichie said it evoked a small glimmer of hope for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the beloved but beleaguered continent she calls home.

She criticised the rampant exploitation and the consequential exhaustion borne by the country and the continent, emphasising the world’s silence surrounding these issues is the greatest tragedy of all.

Adichie described the Pope’s messages as potent and a necessary rebuke, aimed at wealthier nations. In her own resolute words, Adichie emphasised that Africa matters because Africans matter, and its significance lies not in its resources but in the intrinsic value of its people.

The Vatican Publishing House, announcing the book’s release, revealed it compiles Pope Francis’ powerful speeches during his transformative journey to conflict-ridden regions of DRC and South Sudan in January and February 2023.

The work, written in Italian, also showcases the authentic voices and narratives of the individuals Pope Francis encountered during his pilgrimage, ensuring their stories are heard and preserved.

Pope Francis set off a global conversation on the first day of his visit to the DRC, passionately proclaiming: “Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa: it is not a mine to be exploited or a land to be plundered. May Africa be the protagonist of its own destiny.”

As the revered leader of the global Catholic Church and the esteemed bishop of Rome, Pope Francis consistently advocates world peace and harmonious co-existence.

By aligning with Pope Francis’ transformative book, Adichie emphasises the urgent need for change and reinforces the significance of African empowerment within the global community.