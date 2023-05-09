From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 300- level student of Petroleum and Gas Engineering at the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State has died from drug overdose.

The deceased identified as Job Alawari aka Alas aged 19 was said to have taken a drug known as Colos which is popular among undergraduates.

A student, who pleaded anonymity, said the deceased was reported to have “cash out”(hit jackpot) on an internet deal and wanted to celebrate by getting “high” but the drug handed him by his friends killed him”

Already, the death of the student, which is coming few weeks after the death of another 200-level student of the University identified as Bright Akhere aged 21 years, at a swimming pool located at Renew Empire Hotel in Otuoke has heightened apprehension over the high rate of students involvement in drugs and internet fraud.

Investigations revealed that the prevalence of drug abuse among students both males and females which has caused deaths have become worrisome.

“We are worried. Even the girls now take drugs with reckless abandon. And the school authorities are not bothered because we stay off campus”

Findings indicated that the Vice- Chancellor, Prof Teddy Adias and the Bayelsa State Police Command have been notified of the incident while the Police have commenced investigation.

According to the Bayelsa State Police Command the body of Alawari has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.