Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) council has said it would not hesitate to report contractors doing shoddy jobs to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) in order to ensure that the best is done for the institution in terms of infrastructural development.

Chairman of the university Council, Prof. Tunde Samuel, who issued the warning while inspecting the school’s huge infrastructural development, also commended the Federal Government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), for infrastructural development in the institution.

Prof. Samuel noted that he was impressed with the rate of development in the institution and urged the Federal Government to give greater autonomy to the university to allow for rapid development.

The council boss inspected all the university

Infrastructure with other council members and the management of the institution including the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun.

He assured that his desire is to turn FUOYE to a first Class university, urging the government further to give the school financial and moral autonomy to allow it to operate for better service delivery to the society.

Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, while speaking with newsmen said a lot has been done in terms of erecting physical structures in

the institution, but pointed out that more still need to be done for the growing population in the institution.

According to Prof. Soremekun, the physical structures on ground are landmark achievement which will stand the test of time in Oye-Ekiti.

Shoremekun pledged that both the council and management would put in a concerted effort to develop FUOYE as a first class university in Nigeria and across the globe.

In one of the facilities inspected, the 3-In-1 Science Laboratory

which has been completed but yet to be handed over to the school by the contractor who locked it up, Council chairman who described the job as a ‘master piece’, called on the authority concerned to please facilitate payment to the contractor who has about N82 million balance on the project which cost about N164 million.

Among the facilities inspected in the institution are the Central Library, ICT Building, 500 capacity Lecture Theatre, 3-In-1 Laboratories for Faculty of Science, Male Hostel, Makeshift Classrrom, among others.