From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Professor Chiedozie Eze has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for attracting N3 billion from Tetfund to execute projects in the school.

The VC, while interacting with newsmen on a special program anchored by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Networking, Chantel Chinyere, at the weekend noted that the fund if granted will enable the institution to build extra hostels and provide laboratory equipment.

He also lauded the vision of the governor in establishing the university, adding that it will provide a lot of opportunities for the youths in the state and in the country to delve into agriculture and other science-related studies.

While enumerating his achievements on assumption of office, he regretted that he met dilapidated hostel facilities with irregular power supply.

He said: “Most students who paid for the hostel could not leave there because of the poor facility, they prefer studying from outside despite paying for the hostel because of the poor electricity supply which is three hours a week.

“But when we came in we increased it to five hours because we were able to provide solar and even make sure they have solar generated powers to charge their batteries in of the rooms, now we have restored their confidence and they have returned.

“There was no single bed in the medical centres, we procured beds and mattresses, no single tablet, but today we have provided all that including regularisation of staff appointment, all the staff are now motivated.

“I can also tell you that all staff in the school because of these are disciplined, no corruption and there is nothing like cultism among the students,” Eze assured.