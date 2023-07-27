From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Trade Commissioner of the Republic of Vanuatu to Nigeria, Rita Oyoku, has asked Vanuatu nationals to remain calm over the revocation of visa-free entry permits by the Government of the United Kingdom.

Oyoku, in a public notice issued in Abuja, said the United Kingdom Home Office unexpectedly revoked her visa-free entry permits granted to all Vanuatu citizens effective from July 19, 2023.

Oyoku stated that the revocation was a result of what the home office termed as clear and evident abuse of the CBI programme.

Oyoku further said the Vanuatu Government has strongly challenged such assertions made by the British Government, adding that as a matter of urgency, the Vanuatu Government is taking steps to resolve the unfortunate situation.

“In Furtherance to the steps taken by the Vanuatu Government, four weeks grace period had been granted to all those who have already booked or purchased their tickets to travel to the United Kingdom, but those travellers must arrive not later than 16th of August, 2023.

“The Vanuatu Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the travel restrictions and has assured all Vanuatu citizens of the Government’s commitment to seeing that the issue is resolved. All Vanuatu citizens are hereby advised to remain calm and adhere to these new measures.

“We solicit your cordial understanding with this uncomfortable development,” Oyoku said.