By Christian Agadibe

From Africa to the world, Nollywood star Chika Ike’s bold display of African fashion statement has earned Vague’s ranking as the best 10th dress at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

She also emerged among the 10 best at New York Times, and Harper’s Bazaar, taking a cue from Vague at the festival.

Arguably, Cannes Film Festival is the biggest event in the film/movie industry. Even the cream of the crop in the movie industry worldwide could not resist the show.

And among the A-list celebrities is Ike. It was a rather interesting twist of event for her after she got the invitation to walk the red carpet at the festival.

Strutting gracefully and all positively radiant, Ike became the cynosure of all eyes. She was a head-turner and show-stopper in her well-tailored emerald gown, accentuating her skin tone. Her gloves and a cape with a train longer than the Mont Blanc Express were awe-inspiring.

The trendsetter, Ike, has etched an enviable mark in the hearts of other guests, viewers and fashion enthusiasts.

Chika Ike is a veteran Nollywood actress, filmmaker, real estate mogul, and serial entrepreneur. By this new wave, it is not gain saying that she is a certified style icon to the letter.

She walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet alongside her Hollywood peers.