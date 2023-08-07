From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is expected to be the special guest at the 2023 ‘Iri ji Mbaise National cultural festival scheduled to hold on August, 15 at the Aboh Mbaise stadium.

Interim chairman of Aboh Mbaise council area of the State, Ogechi Ehirim who disclosed this in a press conference on Sunday added that the governor’s visit will add glamour to the ceremony.

Also speaking to newsmen on the preparation of the Mbaise nation for the epoch-making event, the chairman of the central planning committee of the festival, Professor Timothy Nwala emphasised that this year’s ceremony would be unique as he noted that it will welcome visitors from every part of the country and beyond.

He announced that adequate security has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free ceremony with the local vigilantes teaming up with other national security agencies.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ezeji title holders, Chief Silver Akotobi, explained that the occasion marks the first harvest period of the Mbaise nation.

The first few days to the occasion he added would be highly reserved for peace and reconciliation among the people of the area.