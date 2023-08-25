Special Adviser to the Imo State governor on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe has added another feather to his cap as he was honoured with the prestigious award of Sustainable Development Goal’s “Youth Ambassador for Africa” of the United Nations(UN).

He was presented with the award at the 5th annual summit of the SDG held in Lusaka,Zambia on Wednesday .

The 4-day summit which had the presence of the Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema provided an opportunity for Uwakwe to deliver a keynote speech on the theme, “Youths Participation in politics”.

Uwakwe led the Nigerian delegation to the summit, in company of other three Imo State youths.

Other themes deliberated upon at the seminar include; Youth Innovation, Technology and Job Creation/Enterprise Development,Meaningful Youth participation in Governance and Decision-Making Spaces, inequality, human Rights, Adolescents and Youth Health.

Also, “Humanitarian response to crisis, climate change and emergency preparedness and SDGs Coordination, Data and Partnership for SDGs Financing in Africa”.

Uwakwe was recognised following his numerous contributions to youths development, impact assessment and goals.

He was also described as an ardent youth emancipator whose undying love for the progress and success of the youths across Africa is unquantifiable by the organisers

The award is aimed at recognising, reward outstanding young entrepreneurial efforts that have successfully developed an innovation to resolve a specific development problems for firms,governments, households, and communities and with an impact on the development of the SDGs goals.

In his acceptance speech,Uwakwe whobthanked God for making it possible also dedicated the Award to Governor Hope Uzodimma for what je described as “watering the plant that has germinated into a purposeful use”.

Uwakwe extended more thanks to the Governor for sponsoring him and the other three Imo youths to the Summit which he regretted that the Youths were eluded of such privileges in the past.

He added, “Imo youths are the best anywhere they found themselves. We are peace loving and result oriented youths across the globe. I am so proud of my Imo Youths, and Africa at large. I am more elated that we have a youth friendly Governor who has always carried the youths along in scheme of things since he came onboard in 2020”.

Speaking further, he urged Imolites to continue in their support for governor Hope Uzodimma’s reelection in November 11, 2023, pointing out that a support and second term victory of Governor Uzodimma will not only assure more better protection of lives and property, democracy dividends, but will also ensure more human and infrastructural developments.