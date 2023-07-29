The timeframe for the completion of the Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia road construction remains sacrosanct, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has reassured.

The governor said this Thursday evening, during an inspection at the ongoing construction on that critical corridor of the state despite the heavy downpour.

Governor Uzodimma, while checking the work done, reminded the contractors of the need to deliver the project based on timeframe agreed upon and without compromising the quality of the work.

He appealed o the residents and road users, some of who trooped out to cheer him up, to bear the temporary inconvenience and hope that the duration given to the contractor to complete the project would be realised.

The Imo State governor captured the inspection on his social media handle thus: “At the Emekuku section of the ongoing construction of Owerri-Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia road, the bridge is being reinforced for durability, with other aspects of the construction advancing.

“While inspecting the ongoing construction of the road yesterday, I observed the implementation of designs by the contractor, even as I called the attention on the need for completion within the stipulated timeframe.

“I understand the inconveniences the work has posed to road users and residents. I believe that with the current pace of work and expected improvement when the raining season subsides, we will achieve the timeframe for completion.”

Commenting on the inspection, the Sole Administrator of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Chief Tony Anakani, commended the governor for not only embarking on such ambitious project like the Owerri-Mbaise- Obowo-Umuahia road, but finding time to inspect the road to ensure that the right thing is done by the contractor.