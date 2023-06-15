Governor Hope Uzodimma has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of some members of the All Progressives Congress from Imo State who lost their lives on Monday on their way to Abuja for a national engagement.

Governor Uzodimma who described the ugly incident as sad and unfortunate also commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives.

While he said his heart goes out to the families of the victims, he is also praying,

on behalf of his family, the people and government of Imo State, for the quick recovery of the injured ones who are recuperating in the hospital.

The Governor further prays that God will grant the deceased families and other loved ones the fortitude to bear their losses and more importantly, for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed.