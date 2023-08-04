Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has lauded the Owerri indigenes for their unity of purpose that has helped to sustain their highly cherished cultural, traditional and historical festival, Oru Owerre.

The governor said this on Friday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, in which he felicitated the people on the Oru Owerre, the climax of which takes place today.

Governor Uzodimma recalled the huge benefits that accrue from the festival, top of which is the unity that Oru Owerre has helped to foster among the communities that comprise Owerri and their neighbours and congratulated the people for sustaining the Oru Owerre ceremony.

The Imo State Governor also noted that the Owerri indigenes have learnt over the years to live peacefully with their numerous neighbours regardless of sex, creed and ethnicity, noting that their friendly disposition should be a lesson to other communities in and outside Imo State.

He said he was not surprised that their fore athers were visionary enough to concede that the seat of Imo State government be hosted by Owerri communities, a development the governor said has helped to transform the place to a metropolitan area without losing its historical cum cultural and historical trajectory.

Uzodimma said he hoped the festival would continue to be a source of sustainable unity among the leadership and other indigenes of Owerri such that the cultural, traditional and historical baton handed over to them by their forefathers will witness seamless generational transfer in the years ahead.