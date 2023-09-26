History will be made today as Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma empowers 15,000 youths on digital skills.

Five thousand youths had earlier been trained and empowered under an ambitious SKILLSUP project that will involve the training and empowerment of 300,000 youths.

Apart from training the youths on digital literacy skills, they are exposed to acquire the 4th industrial revolution skills needed to align and fit into the evolving digital world.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba in a statement explained that the project is part of the shared prosperity agenda of the Hope Uzodimma ‘s administration.

He noted that “ Imo is the first state in Nigeria to successfully equip the large number of young citizens with vital digital skills, thus getting them equipped and ready for today’s technology-driven world and economy “

According to him “the initiative to infuse Imo youths with digital skills is in line with the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA) 2022- 2026 so as to make the state the digital skills hub of Africa “

He said the project is also aimed at curbing the menace of unemployment and insecurity.

Emelumba disclosed that the project is also an investment by Gov Hope Uzodimma to create a future for the youths to enable them achieve success like Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction that the skills acquired by the 15,000 youths are in demand and top earning that will grant them financial freedom.

He listed the skills they were trained in to include digital marketing, Web and App Development, LAN Networking, Content Creation, Basic Data Analysis, Graphics Design, Programming, Cyber September, and Virtual Assistance among others.