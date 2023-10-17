From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) does not stand chance in the November 11 Imo State governorship poll.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, said the ruling APC does not enjoy the support of Imo people.

Ologunagba, who noted that there are indicators that Imo people, who are eager for a change are rallying round the PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, accused the APC of alleged resort to violence ahead of the governorship poll.

According to him, “the APC knows that it does not have the mandate of the people. Governor Uzodimma has no visible organic support base in any part of Imo State, because he is detached from the people, including in his home, Orlu zone.

“The indicators are clear and the November 11, 2023 election will not be different. Governor Uzodimma will not win in any Polling Unit in a free, fair and transparent election because Imo people have found a credible, sincere, humane and approachable leader in Senator Anyanwu.”

The opposition spokesman cautioned the APC against any plan to rig the forthcoming governorship poll, stating that Imo people are determined to ensure that the votes count.

Ologunagba restated PDP’s demand for the immediate removal of the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Sylvia Agu. He cautioned that allowing Agu to continue as Imo REC despite outcry by the people of Imo State, political parties and Civil Society Organizations ( CSOs) would be a recipe for crisis.