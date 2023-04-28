From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Skills Acquisition Centre of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Egbema campus built by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and handed over to the Federal Ministry of Education was on Thursday commissioned by governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister for State for Education, Goodluck Opiah commended President Muhammad Buhari for nurturing the project till its completion.

Advising the host communities and youths of the area,he pointed out that education gives unlimited opportunities to individuals and has remained a key instrument of curbing youth restiveness.

He added “It is my hope that the youths, men, and women in Ohaji/Egbema and environs to take advantage of the presence of this new campus and develop themselves to the point of acquiring quality and functional skills as well as sound education.

“Every educational institution requires maximum peace to thrive in

teaching, research, and community development. This is the tripod on which the academia stands. I urge the host community, and indeed, people from this area to give this young campus all the support it needs.

Opiah who also represented the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu added “we accept this facility, which will effectively serve as the second campus of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede and hereby direct the Chairman of Governing Council and the Rector to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education to determine appropriate actions to be taken towards the attainment of Nigeria Educational goals.

Governor Hope Uzodimma represented by his deputy at the occasion, professor Placid Njoku reiterated his commitment of developing Ohaji/Egbema and transformation of its youths into meaningful ventures especially with the presence of the facility.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs,Umana Umana in his speech earlier said his ministry is poised to developing infrastructure in the Niger Delta areas.