The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Imo State governorship candidate in 2019 and United States-based, Dr. Nathaniel Ubah has endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“If infrastructures were the yardstick to elect Hope (Governor Uzodimma) for second term, they are conspicuously in the public domain for everyone to see,” he said.

According to Ubah, “ it is evident from the performance of Governor Hope, so far, that his administration has taken a far-reaching measures to return Imo State back to the path of glory in the areas of economic recovery, security, infrastructures, most importantly, connecting the state and the entire South East to the centre. And of course, it has some gains, considering what the state and South East stand to get from the government at the centre, which is the ruling party.

“Even the most deluded of critics today can easily identity some landmark achievements of Hope Uzodimma’s administration, some of which are never before contemplated possible in our life time. Looking at Hope’s achievements in just four years under such unsettled and fragile atmosphere has proven him a leader of note.”

He said the governor is not only endowed with sharp and analytical mind, he is, perhaps, the most intelligent governor that Imo has ever had or would have in the foreseeable future.

“He has been deft and sagacious in handling dangerous issues, sometimes to the discomfiture of the critics. Of course, we all know the security stories in Imo State today, but Uzodimma’s approach or style towards security shows he is matured and experienced.”

Dr. Ubah also promised to mobilise Igbo professionals and investors in the United States to support Uzodimma’s governmen. He also pleaded with Imo indigenes to shun sentiments, forgive and forget and work in unity towards a better and a prosperous Imo State.

“Giving another four years for consolidation is far better than using it for moments of trials,” he said.