From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has been honoured with the Diamond award by the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE).

Presenting the award to the governor on Thursday during the 60th anniversary celebration of the school, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE),Chijioke Okwele sait it was in recognition of his selfless service to the institution.

In his speech at the occasion,Okwele commended the roles played by the governor in getting approval by the federal government to upgrade the citadel of learning to a federal university of education.

He further urged the governor to intensify efforts to actualise the dream of making the school a full fledged varsity.

Also,the Provost of the school, Dr. Stella Lemchi in her address commended the governor for reclaiming their land grabbed by former government officials in the State.

She also thanked governor Uzodimma for choosing one of the staff of the school, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his deputy governorship candidate for the November, 11 governorship election in the State,assuring him that he would not regret his decision.

Governor Uzodimma while acknowledging the award promised the institution to do whatever it takes to actualise the project of having AIFCE becoming a federal university.

In his appreciation for the gesture, the governor has also promised automatic scholarship to the students of the school who excel in their chosen fields.

The governor further urged those in higher authorities to priotise education, according to him “Education means so much to Ndigbo,it’s the surest way to liberation of poverty” ,education is a multiple tool,it has spurred me to establish the K O Mbadiwe university, Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Science and others “.

Earlier in her lecture, former Provost of the school,professor Blessing Ijioma who decried the dwindling enrolment and population of colleges of education urged the federal government to look into the salary scale of the lecturers.

She equally enjoined the traditional rulers to give equal recognition to teachers by giving them chieftaincy titles.