Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is in jolly mood, as leading brand in tourism promotion, Ibom Tourism Nigeria Ltd, is set to hold Cocktail and Grill Festival from November 17-18, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Allen Effeh, the objective of the festival, which is slated for Ibom Tropicana Mall Open Space, Uyo, is to bring the entire city together for a fantastic experience filled with mouthwatering food, refreshing drinks, captivating music, lasting friendships, and loads of fun and camaraderie.

“The Cocktail and Grill Festival promises to be the ultimate gathering of food-tertainment enthusiasts in Nigeria, featuring a vibrant celebration of street food culture in Nigeria’s emerging and exciting city, Uyo,” he said.

Turning the spotlight on the art of crafting cocktails, the festival also aims at encouraging healthy drinking habits. “We’ll also shine the light on the incredible grills created from local recipes, which Uyo is known for, while honouring the individuals and brands who passionately contribute to this craft. As thousands of fun-lovers gather, you too can be a part of the great event as an individual, entrepreneur or brand, by cashing in on the platform it offers, to connect to potential clients/customers as sponsors and/or partners, either for activation or to gain visibility during the festival,” Effeh stated.