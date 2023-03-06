By Monica Iheakam

Nigerian women wrestlers failed to earn points in the 2023 ranking table as released by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

United World Wrestling has updated the 2023 Ranking Series standings after the first of the Ranking Events, the Zagreb Open, which was held in Zagreb, Croatia.

Nigeria has no strong representation in the rankings with former three-time world champion medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye as well as the male Freestyle wrestlers conspicuously missing in the rankings table posted on the UWW website homepage.

Olympic silver medalist and former World number two ranked wrestler, Blessing Oborodud (68kg), in the ranking series was demoted to 25th position with 5800 points.

Mercy Genesis, previously ranked 6th in the women’s 50 kg weight class, slipped to the 10th position with 25000 points.

Kolawole Esther failed to sustain her grip in the 57kg, slumping from her previous position of 9th to 11th with 18200 points .

The UWW Ranking Series determines the seeds for the 2023 Senior World Championships, as well as prize money to athletes.