From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Managing Director of the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Kelvin Uwaibi, has received the Innovative Man Award at the 6th Best of Edo Awards (BOEA).

The award recognizes those who have made remarkable contributions through innovative initiatives in Edo State.

According to the panel of judges, Uwaibi’s dedication and commitment to developing cutting-edge products and services driven by innovation has revolutionized the business sector in the state. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership and vision, inspiring many and serving as a call to action for others to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

The Best of Edo Awards is an annual event that honours individuals and organizations in Edo State, Nigeria, who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

The awards have recognized notable personalities such as Governor Godwin Obaseki, philanthropist Tony Elumelu, and business mogul Aliko Dangote in previous editions.

In his acceptance speech, Uwaibi expressed gratitude to Governor Godwin Obaseki, his family, and investors in Edo State for their support.

He also credited the Edo State Government team for their role in their achievements.

In his words, “I’m grateful to Governor Godwin Obaseki for his commitment to transforming our state. This award reflects our collective efforts. I also acknowledge investors for believing in our vision.”

The event was attended by officials of the Edo State Government and top business owners in the state and featured performances by Val Misa and Newton Sax.

Other notable awardees included Dr. Owen Omogiafo OON, Group CEO Transcorp who received the Honourary Performance Award, and Righteousman Erhabor who received the Longstanding Musical/Entertainment Achievement/Ambassadorial Award.