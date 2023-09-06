From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Managing Director of the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Kelvin Uwaibi, has received the Innovative Man Award at the sixth Best of Edo Awards (BOEA). According to the panel of judges, Uwaibi’s dedication and commitment to developing cutting-edge products and services driven by innovation has revolutionised the business sector in the state.

This recognition is a testament to his exceptional leadership and vision, inspiring many and serving as a call to action for others to strive for excellence in their respective fields. The Best of Edo Awards is an annual event that honours individuals and organisations in Edo State,, who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

The awards have recognised notable personalities such as Governor Godwin Obaseki, philanthropist Tony Elumelu, and business mogul Aliko Dangote in previous editions. Uwaibi credited the Edo State government team for their role in their achievements. Other awardees included Dr. Owen Omogiafo, Group CEO Transcorp who received the Honorary Performance Award, and Righteousman Erhabor who received the Longstanding Musical/Entertainment Achievement/Ambassadorial Award.