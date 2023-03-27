By Sunday Ani

Prof. Pat Utomi, the Convener of the Big Tent for Obi/Datti Movement, has expressed concern about Nigeria’s descent into a fascist state following the outcome of the just concluded federal and state elections held on February 25 and March 18, respectively.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Utomi warned that failure to punish those behind the flagrant electoral frauds across the country would spell the end of democracy in Nigeria.

Utomi explained that the Big Tent had taken a close assessment of the events that followed the electoral journey from February 25. The assessment, which included a post-mortem of what has happened and the possible future consequences for the country, became necessary. He lamented that INEC failed to deliver free, fair, and credible elections through the use of technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Utomi also called for the immediate release of some members of the Obidient Movement who were arrested during the last general elections and have been in detention, saying their continued detention was against every tenet of the law. He further stressed the need for the entrenchment of strong institutions in Nigeria, noting that only institutions and culture could determine the direction of any society, including Nigeria.

He also stated that unless those who commit electoral fraud were jailed in Nigeria, the phrase ‘go to court’ would continue to be a regular line among election riggers in Nigeria. He stressed that the judiciary needs to be reformed, as the phrase “go to court” has become a mockery in the institution.

The Big Tent, in partnership with other well-meaning organizations, is putting finishing touches to its plans to prosecute election riggers not only in Nigeria but also in the International Criminal Court (ICC) to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to go that route in future.

Utomi said: “Governors, politicians and other public officials who undermined the 2023 elections should be dragged to the ICC. The only reason impunity thrives is that yesterday’s offenders were not punished. Electoral offenders must be punished, and we are determined to do that. We are compiling their names, and very soon, we will take action on that.”