From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Embattled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has apologized to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) for altering her results.

Mmesoma apologized to JAMB, on Wednesday, at an investigative hearing organized by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing the controversy surrounding her UTME score.

Mmesoma, who had scored 249 in the UTME but altered her results to read 362, had been eyes of the storm in the last couple of weeks. After days of denial, the student had admitted to a panel set up by the Anambra State government that she inflated her score.

The UTME candidate accompanied by her father, Mr Romanus Ejikeme, to the investigative hearing begged the examination body to forgive her, saying she deeply regretted her action.

According to her, “I had already admitted that what I did was wrong. Based on that, I hereby president to you all my letter of apology. I humbly seek for your forgiveness for my mistakes and the pain I have caused.

” I deeply and sincerely agree that I ignorantly got my JAMB result from another portal which was not JAMB portal. I apologise for all the apportioned blames and all the pains I have caused.”

“This is the first time in my academic history that I am involved in any type of scandal. It is not in my character and I wholeheartedly plead for mercy”.