• Angry parents took wards home without writing exam

By Gabriel Dike

Network issues yesterday disrupted the conduct of mock for 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in some Computer Based-Test (CBT) centers in Lagos.

Some CBT centers used for the mock in Lagos experienced hiccups as the UTME started behind schedule.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday conducted the mock for over 170,000 candidates out of 1.6 million that registered for the 2023 UTME.

In some CBT centers in Lagos, candidates for the first session, scheduled to start by 7.00am did not write the UTME because of network related problems.

In some CBT centers, the UTME started at 11.00am and the candidates for 7.00am wrote the UTME at 3.30pm and finished at 5.30pm.

At some schools, angry parents after waiting for several hours took their wards home without writing the UTME. Others waited till 5.30pm when candidates for the 7.00am session finished the matriculation exam.

Aside from network issues, some of the CBT centers generator developed problem, which disrupted the conduct of the mock UTME.

Also, some candidates encountered biometric challenges as the machine failed to identify their fingers for thumbprinting.

The affected candidates waited for long before successfully thumbprinting after several attempts.

At Grand Schools, Egan, Lagos, the first session candidates encountered network problems and waited for over three hours before being asked to leave the exam hall.

The second session candidates started at 11.15am instead of 9.00am and finished 1.30pm. The aborted first session restarted at 3.30pm and finished at 5.30pm.

At Mount Gilgal Konsult, Igando, Lagos, the first session candidates encountered same network problem and had to write after.

The second session candidates started two hours behind schedule and finished at around 3.30pm.

Some parents, who waited for the return of their wards stormed the CBT centers only to discover it was network hiccups that delayed their earlier return home.