From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

After the Anambra State governement’s 8-man panel of inquiry indictment of Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme who was accused of faking her 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination result, there has been an outpour of stories from both social and traditional media hanging around the result of the panel.

Our Correspondent on Sunday visited the Ejikemes primarily to interview Mr Ejikeme Romanus and his daughter, Mmesoma who is at the center of the saga.

On arrival at their residence at Uruagu Nnewi, Mr Romanus after granting an interview on the outcome of the Anambra State governement’s panel of investigation to unravel what transpired, pleaded for mercy on behalf of his daughter, Mmesoma.

Our Correspondent requested to see Mmesoma who her father called out from where she was in the house.

She finally appeared after a reasonable wait. She looked tired and unfriendly. Even when I pulled a joke, her face could not lighten up. Subsequently, the interview was aborted.

Our Correspondent: You look dull and sleepy.

Mmesoma: Please, I don’t want to grant any interview.

Correspondent: No, just for you to say you’re sorry to JAMB or whoever you might have offended to forgive you.

Mmesoma: I hope you’re not recording me?

Correspondent: No. I will not without your consent. Should I give you my recorder (phone) to keep?

Mmesoma: Yes. Handed over my phone to her which she kept on to of a settee where I was sitting down.

Correspondent: I will be brief in my interview.

Mmesoma: I say no. They demanded a written apology. We’ve finished everything and I admitted. I don’t want to grant any interview.

Her father, Mr Romanus said they were not challenging the verdict of the State governement’s panel of inquiry.

“All I can do is to plead for leniency. As everyone knows, this is her first attempt to sit for JAMB examination. She admitted to the findings of the panel and I plead to JAMB to forgive my daughter and let her continue her education. She wants to study.

“I also plead to the public to consider her age and forgive her too. She is our daughter, we cannot throw her away.

“We thank those who appreciated her before now, may God bless you all abundantly. And those who intend to help her in education can still do so because you are doing it for God.

” We are grateful to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Innoson Group, Dr Innocent Chukwuma who earlier appreciated my daughter with N3million scholarship though he later withdrew it because of the development.

“He can still consider helping my daughter. He is doing it for God, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company Limited has withdrawn the Scholarship from Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme following the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score manipulation.

This was contained in a release issued by the Head of Corporate Communications and Affairs, Innoson Group, Mr Cornel Osigwe.

Mr Osigwe said the company was involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of its scholarship recipients, Miss Mmesoma.

He noted that it was reported initially that Miss Mmesoma scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat he said led to her being awarded a scholarship by his company.

Osigwe said subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led the company to seek clarification from the JAMB and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Miss Mmesoma.

“Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

“The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results. This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship programme.

“In line with these principles and response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Mmesoma, including her school Principal and other well-meaning supporters. However, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of our scholarship programme and the values it represents.

“Innoson Vehicles remains steadfast in its mission to support deserving students, invest in the future of our education sector, and uphold the highest ethical standards. We have always been deeply committed to advancing educational excellence and upholding academic integrity through our scholarship programme. We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system.

“We extend our appreciation to the public, JAMB, the Anambra State Governor’s committee, and all those who have shown understanding and support during this challenging situation. We remain committed to fostering educational excellence in Nigeria, ” he concluded.