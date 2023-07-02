….to prosecute others for defrauding Nigerians with fake results

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said it will take legal actions against some candidates who are defrauding Nigerians with the claims that had excellent results or got highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB specifically mentioned Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362, and Atung Gerald from Kaduna state who claimed to have scored 380 in the UTME, but had neither obtain the 2023 UTME application documents nor participated In the examination.

It explained that a certain software were being used to fake version of results and put same out in the public space for fun, while the alleged sponsors of the candidates use same to defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

It maintained that the candidates only succeed in manipulating what they are holding, as the authentic results are with JAMB and would be transmitted to their schools of choice at the appropriate time.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Sunday, insisted that many of the results which many of the candidates paraded are fake, adding that in many instances, some of the candidates obtained far lower scores than what they claimed, and had used some software packages to manipulate the results to deceive Nigerians.

He said: “The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma. She was about to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when JAMB was called to confirm her claim, only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed.

“She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain scholarship and other recognitions. The Board would like to state that the likes of Mmesoma are still out there deceiving those who are always in a hurry to bestow honours on candidates without confirming from the Board.”

Dr. Fabian also made reference to a similar case of one Atung Gerald in Kaduna, who claimed to have scored 380, and his ethnic group was requesting that he should be given special recognition, only for the Board to disappoint them with the incontestable fact that Atung never obtained the 2023 UTME application documents not to talk of sitting the examination.

Dr. Fabian, on behalf of JAMB, advised the public to always cross-check the claims by candidates with the Board before rushing to honour them with undeserving awards.

He added: “Miss Mmesoma had sent a message to the Board’s platform to request her UTME result after which she manually inflated her scores, and pasted same on the 2022 UTME result sheet. Unknown to her, the Board had changed the design of the 2023 UTME result sheet.

“Her original result remains 249 as nothing can change that. With this her ignoble act, Miss Mmesoma would be prosecuted and her original result withdrawn. She is not the only one involved in this. In due course, the Board will investigate all candidates laying claims to higher scores than they actually obtained.

“Once discovered, such candidates’ original results would be withdrawn forthwith and they would be handed over to relevant security agencies for prosecution.”

