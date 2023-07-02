From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will sue some candidates claiming they have excellent results or got highest scores in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB specifically mentioned Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362, and Atung Gerald from Kaduna State who claimed to have scored 380 in the UTME, but had neither obtained the 2023 UTME application documents nor participated in the examination.

It explained that a certain software were being used to fake version of results and put same out in the public space for fun, while the alleged sponsors of the candidates used same to defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

JAMB said the candidates only succeed in manipulating what they are holding, as the authentic results are with JAMB and would be transmitted to their schools of choice at the appropriate time.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, yesterday, insisted that many of the results which many of the candidates paraded are fake, adding that in many instances, some of the candidates obtained far lower scores than what they claimed, and had used some software packages to manipulate the results to deceive Nigerians.