From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, a female candidate from Anambra state has been confirmed by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as the best candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 360 score.

She sat for the examination in Ogun State, and had applied to University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Chemical Engineering.

Similarly, a male candidate from Edo State, Aguele Stephen Oseruha, was confirmed by JAMB as second best in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 358 score.

He sat for the examination in Edo State, and has applied to University of Benin (UNIBEN) to study computer engineering.

Oseruha was closely followed by a male candidates, Ositade Oluwafemi Anthony, who is from Ogun State and took the examination in Ogun State. The candidate also scored 358, and had applied to study computer engineering in University of Lagos (UNILAG).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the information at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Policy Meeting in Abuja, on Saturday.

The Policy meeting comprises of heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, and they are expected to deliberate and decide on criteria for 2023 admission into all the tertiary institutions.

Though the ages of candidates that applied to study at UNILAG were not disclosed, there are indications that UNILAG don’t offer admission to candidate below the age of 16 irrespective of UTME score.