The Secretary General of United Towns Agency for North South Cooperation (UTA), Ambassador Eya Essif, has called for a purposeful and united Africa to enable the continent achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Ms Essif, who is visiting Nigeria, made the call on Wednesday, in Abuja during the official inauguration of the Nigeria chapter of the UTA.

According to her, Nigeria, like most countries of Africa, has what it takes to take the continent to a higher level of development through committed and focused leadership.

She stated that UTA, which is a United Nations accredited Non-Governmental Organisation, has been working assiduously towards the United Nations SDGs, explaining that the organisation was established in 1982 and has its presence in more than 110 countries.

Essif, who emphasised that the UTA enjoys consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said: “Our mandate, amongst others, include championing and promoting human rights in all ramifications, especially through humanitarian activities; ensuring that every human being has the right to all the basic necessities of life; encouraging the support of the less endowed nations by the more endowed nations and encouraging peaceful relations amongst communities.”

While expressing appreciation on the progress so far made by UTA Nigeria within one year, she said: “From what I have seen so far, I must acknowledge that though UTA Nigeria is still facing the normal challenges every growing baby is meant to encounter. I appreciate what the Country President and her team have done so far. I am assuring the Country President and her team that those challenges are just temporal and will soon be a thing of the past.

“Apart from coming to have a first-hand information on how UTA Nigeria is progressing, I am also here as an advance party in respect of the visit of ministerial team from Libya which is due to arrive Nigeria early next week.”

The executive secretary explained that the Libyan delegates to be led by the Libyan Minister in charge of African Affairs, Issa Majid Mansour Drchoe, is coming to Nigeria as part of initiatives by the Libyan government to restore the once robust relationship existing between Libya and other African countries.

The visi, which is being facilitated by UTA, will create the forum for the delegates to have discussions with Nigerian government officials and traditional rulers who are the custodians of the culture and tradition of the people.

The visit is also meant to build bond of unity and peaceful relationship between Libya and Nigeria as well as boost the trade and bilateral relations existing between the two countries.

During the visit, the Libyan delegates will also discuss on how the traditional rulers from Nigeria will visit Libya to see things for themselves and have discussions with their Libyan counterparts, Libyan government officials and the Nigerian community in Libya.

Also part of my schedule during this visit will be to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between UTA and Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) on the import of using sports, especially football, as a tool to achieve peace, inclusion and financiak literacy among women and girl child in communities.”

In her remark, the Country-President of UTA-Nigeria, Princess Abigail Amalaha thanked the General Secretary for making out time out of her very busy schedule to come to Nigeria to inaugurate the chapter.

She assured the visiting executive secretary that although the challenges the chapter is facing are enormous, they are surmountable with the support of well-meaning Nigerians, the government and the UTA parent body.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UTA-Nigeria, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Usman Nga-kupi, the Sapeyi of Garki, FCT, Abuja, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Board for the honour done to Nigeria with the coming of the National Secretary.

He assured her that the Board, under his leadership, will continue to support the Country President to achieve the mandate of UTA in Nigeria.

Other members of the Board of Trustees who were present at the event include Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, former Director of NAFDAC and Dr. Chike Okogwu, a renowned disability rights activist.