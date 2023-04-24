From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

United Baptist Mission of Nigeria, Benin, yesterday, ordained Robert Osama Usuanlele as the first Archbishop of the church.

The ordination minister, Archbishop John Osa Oni while administering the consecration oath, said Archbishop Usuanlele has been found worthy spiritually and in character and in knowledge of the Holy world of God.

“I now declare that you are now His Eminence, the Most Rev. Dr. Osama Usuanlele, Archbishop of the United Baptist Mission of Nigeria in the name of the father, the son and of the holy spirit.”

Speaking on the topic, “Stewardship” taken from 1 Conrithian 4:1-2, the immediate past president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, said he (Usuanlele) has been called to serve the flock of Christ. He said stewardship demands accountability as God rewards faithfulness and not the office.