From Uche Usim, Abuja

As states battle dwindling revenue challenges, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, has charged all Accountant Generals of the 36 states to deploy technology in accounting and revenue management as this will help block financial leakages and deepen transparency.

Madein gave the charge in Abuja at the weekend at a capacity building workshop for states ‘account generals themed “Financial management, innovation, Fraud Detection and Control for Sustainable Development,”

According to her, technology is the way to go in ensuring prudent management of resources, calling on states still clung to the old order to smell the coffee and key into innovative operations.

The AGF noted that technology has revolutionised accounting practice especially in the aspect of recording, reporting, storage and retrieval of accounting information and record.

“The federal government introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS). Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) among other innovations to block leakages and enhance financial transparency which is why we are urging states who have not adopted these technologies to do so immediately.

“Although these innovations are still work in progress, the federal government is improving its operations periodically to boost service delivery”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chairman of State Accountant Generals forum and the accountant general of Sokoto state, Umar Ahmad Balarabe said the capacity building workshop was crucial to share ideas of innovative ways of managing their work and mandate.

He urged his colleagues to live above board in all their dealings.