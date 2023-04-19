148,584 families embrace childbirth spacing

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) with Integrated Health Programme(IHP) has provided nutrition intervention for 420,920 children within five years across 21 local government areas of the state.

USAID-IHP also revealed that about 148,584 families have embraced child spacing, and exclusive breastfeeding for six months, which have reduced the rate of maternal mortality rate across the 225 wards and 21 Local government areas in the state.

Mr Shehu Saliu Dabai, Senior Monitoring Evaluation and Learning Manager of USAID-IHP Kebbi office stated this while explaining the achievements recorded by the agency singer her debutant in the state during a media engagement workshop in Kamba town of Randi Local Area of Kebbi State.

According to him, “top three achievements recorded in the year 2022 includes 38,754 pregnant women received malaria intermittent preventive treatment 3rd dose IPT3 which is 164% of the annual target of 23,644.

“148,584 Women were provided with modern contraceptives, which is 101% of the annual target. And on nutrition, 420,920 of children less than five Yeats of age reached with nutrition-specific interventions through USG-supported programme which is 102% of the annual target”.

Dabai disclosed that the agency has intervened in the areas of health systems straightening, the building of blocks of PHCs, maternal health, newborn health, child health, adolescent health, reproductive health/family planning, nutrition and malaria interventions.

He added that the USAID-IHP objectives are to improve access to primary healthcare services and increased the quality of primary healthcare services among others.

Dabai noted that accurate data would enhance policy-making, resource allocations and review decision-making resulting in accountability, and increased financial investment for the services rendered.

While speaking on the level of acceptance of child spacing for the goodness of mothers, Mrs Joy Uberu, Integrated Primary Healthcare Advisor explained that the agency and leaders of each community engaged in dialogues, and enlightenment by educating heads of the families on the significance of exclusive breastfeeding and why pregnant women need to be protected.

She noted that prolonged labour and infections could cause the death of pregnant women, which, according to her, the agency has provided a lot of interventions, provision of equipment at many General Hospitals and Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs).

In her remark, Dr Aisha Aminu Senchi, the State Health Financial Officer of USAID-IHP, Kebbi State emphasized the important of data and media coverage on the breakthrough made by the agency in the state, especially pressure mounted on the Stat government to sign three percentage contribution of the civil servants into KECHEMA, need for Government to implement her counterparts funding as well as equity funding.