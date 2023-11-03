From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has warned its nationals over elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, gave the warning in a travel advisory dated November 3, 2023.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said: “The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities. The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.

“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria.”

The United States Government however advised its nationals to exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert to their surroundings, keep a low profile and review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria .