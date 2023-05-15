From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has described as welcome development, United States announcement that it had taken steps to impose visa bans on persons who disrupted the recent general elections in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, reacting to the development said: “CISLAC welcomes any sanctions taken against those who commit, sponsor and enablers of electoral violence and electoral fraud in Nigeria, the restriction must be extended to all corrupt Nigerians.

“The government of the United States of America should liaise with other countries like United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other European countries and secrecy jurisdictions to extend the same sanctions to these corrupt leaders

“In another note, caution should be applied to prevent this move affecting law abiding citizens who go about their legitimate business in America.”