Top US senators say they are convinced that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the murder of a Saudi journalist, after hearing a briefing by the Central Intelligence Agency.

Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel was held on Tuesday behind closed doors to a small group of senators. Lawmakers have been demanding explanations after the media reported that the CIA believes the crown prince ordered the killing.

After the hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters that there is zero chance the crown prince wasn’t involved.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said he believes if the crown prince was put on trial, a jury would find him guilty in “about 30 minutes.”

The briefing is expected to fuel Congress’s demand that President Donald Trump and his administration make more efforts to pursue the circumstances of the death.

The administration has so far defended the crown prince, saying there is no clear evidence connecting him to Khashoggi’s death.

Trump said in a statement in November that “we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder.”