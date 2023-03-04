A ranking member of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), has asked the United States Government not to rush in accepting the February 25, 2023 election results.

Risch gave the admonition in a statement issued in Washington D.C, United States. Risch said: “The ongoing electoral process in Nigeria is widely viewed as deeply flawed by election observers and many Nigerians. It is disappointing to see the administration rush to embrace the result while the full picture of what occurred during this electoral process is yet to be seen.”

Risch also said he had expressed similar concerns related to other areas of the United States-Nigeria relationship with the Federal Government.

“I worry this rush to judgement will undermine our ability to be an effective partner to all Nigerians, especially given their longstanding desire for democracy,” Risch added.

Risch further said with Nigeria heading into state-level elections in just a few days, it was important that the United States be more concerned with supporting the Nigerian people and their democratic aspirations than embracing the Nigerian government.