Emphasises strengthening US-Nigeria ties

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with President-elect Bola Tinubu over the phone.

The Spokesperson, United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, in a statement issued in Washington DC, said that during the conversation, Blinken emphasised his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming Tinubu administration.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasise his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration,” Miller said.

Miller further said that Blinken noted that the US-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under Tinubu’s tenure.

“Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth,” Miller also said.