- Emphasises strengthening US-Nigeria ties
From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Tuesday with President-elect Bola Tinubu over the phone.
The Spokesperson, United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, in a statement issued in Washington DC, said that during the conversation, Blinken emphasised his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming Tinubu administration.
“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasise his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration,” Miller said.
Miller further said that Blinken noted that the US-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under Tinubu’s tenure.
“Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth,” Miller also said.
MEDICAL CONSULTANTS REVEALED HOW MEN CAN NATURALLY AND PERMANENTLY CURE QUICK ERECTION, SMALL MANHOOD, AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS... CLICK HERE