First, let me thank the team at Field of Skills and Dreams. They have done an incredible job in pulling this event together. This conference has brought together 105 young, talented, ambitious young people who are looking to make their mark in the world of business. To aid them, Field of Skills and Dreams has assembled an outstanding group of mentors. These mentors, men and women who have accomplished great things in their business careers are taking time out of their busy schedules to share some of their wisdom and experience with young people and the US Consulate thanks them for their commitment and generosity. They are excellent role models for these budding entrepreneurs and, again, we thank them for their contribution.

As I mentioned, I am looking out at the faces of an incredible collection of young people who believe they are driven to be successful entrepreneurs. Let me ask, are you really? Do you have what it takes to succeed? What exactly is an entrepreneur? To answer that question, this may help.

“Entrepreneurs are risk takers, willing to roll the dice with their money or reputation on the line in support of an idea or enterprise. They willingly assume responsibility for the success or failure of a venture and are answerable for all its facets.” This is a quote from Victor Kiam, a famous American entrepreneur, best-known for his successful turnaround of a razor blade company. A fewer people are aware that he was a life-long entrepreneur, who took his first risks at selling a product at the tender age of eight. He used five dollars given to him by his father to buy 100 bottles of Cola to sell to his thirsty neighbours. Incredible but true.

His story confirms this message by Niklas Zennstrom, a co-founder of Skpe, who said: “If you want to be an entrepreneur, it’s not a job; it’s a lifestyle. It defines you.” In other words, if you want a job with predictable hours, being an entrepreneur is not for you … if you do not want to have to take your work home with you at the end of the day because you are absolutely consumed with it, being an entrepreneur is not for you … if you are afraid to fail, this is without a doubt not a path for you.