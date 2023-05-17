Some staff of the United States Embassy in Nigeria have been shot dead in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The US mission in Nigeria has confirmed the incident.

According to the United States Embassy in Nigeria, “We confirm there was an incident on May 16, in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate.

“The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organising trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time.”

Also, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

“Following the information of the shooting incident within Ogbaru community, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has deployed a police team, led by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to arrest the situation.

“Meanwhile, the details of the incident are still sketchy, I will get back to you as soon as I can, please”, Ikenga said.