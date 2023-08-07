As part of efforts to encourage Nigerian women to be involved in climate action, United States Consulate General in Lagos, has given support to the first Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon.

At an event held in Lagos, the Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon brought together women-led organizations, climate-tech entrepreneurs as well as representatives from public and private sectors who are leading efforts to combat climate change in their communities.

The event was organized by Shelley Taylor, Silicon Valley technology veteran and Folawemi Umunna, an alumna of the U.S. Department of State funded International Visitors Leadership Program, with support from the U.S. Consulate General Lagos.

At the event U.S. Consulate Deputy Political and Economic Chief Kenise Hill noted that including women in climate action will help create a more sustainable and equitable future for all. Hill explained that the shared priority of protecting the environment is another example of the close relationship and cooperation that exists between the people of Nigeria and the United States.

“Climate change is a threat that sees no borders,” U.S. Consulate Deputy Political and Economic Chief Kenise Hill said. “We’re glad to enable this dialogue that gives voice to the women with lived experience of climate impacts and to facilitate their collaboration with women who have developed strategies for creating greater resilience to find shared solutions to our global, shared challenge of climate change.”

Taylor, Convener of the Nigerian Climate Resilience Salon, explained that climate change exacerbates gender inequalities and developmental gaps. She noted that women have a unique perspective on environmental issues as they often bear the brunt of climate shocks and stresses.

“One of the goals of the Climate Resilience Salons is to help some of the women working in nonprofits to transform their work into businesses where they can generate profits from climate solutions, increasing their family wealth and influence in society.

Existing climate tech founders need help scaling their solutions into other regions and across borders too,” Taylor added.