Immediate past senator representing Edo South senatorial district at the national assembly, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, yesterday, declared his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election scheduled to hold in 2024 in the state.

Urhoghide hinged his decision to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki on his aspiration to change the leadership style of governance, forestall plans by some politicians who are determined to recycle the top position among their cronies as well as prevent it from going to ill-equipped hands because of the numerous aspirants emerging from Edo Central district of the state.

The immediate past chairman, senate public accounts committee, who disclosed his plans when he paid a courtesy visit on members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State council in Benin City, however, said there are ongoing consultations on which party he will adopt for his ambition.

“We cannot put Edo State perpetually under the watch of a few persons. They have been recycling people. In as much as we have sympathy for Edo Central Senatorial district, the avalanche of people coming out calls for concern. We were thinking by now, they would have come out with someone with good track records.

“I have decided, with a few of us, I am going to run for the governorship otherwise it will go to the hands of those manipulating the system,” Urhoghide said.

Giving account of his eight-year stewardship in the red chamber, the governorship hopeful said he offered scholarships and provided skills acquisition to his constituents, including returned migrants among other beneficiaries.

He, however, urged the residents, especially Journalists to ask political office holders to give account of their stewardship as well as expand the scope of their watch so that those who represent the people can elicit good governance.