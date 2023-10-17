The Senate has on Tuesday went into closed-door meeting during plenary after the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, left the chamber following a ruling that deemed him out of order.

Ndume, All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator representing Borno South , raised a point of order on alleged errors committed and not corrected by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The error referred to, by Ndume, was a motion moved by Senator Summaila Kawu (NNPP Kano South), for debate on the need for re-opening of Nigerian-Niger Border, without stating the title of his motion.

Ndume who rose through order 51 of the Senate standing rules, requested the Senate President to allow for correction of any error made or observed in plenary.

Ndume said, ” This is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guided by laws, rules and procedures. If in the course of proceedings at any session, errors are observed, they must be corrected before forging ahead with such proceeding.”

But Akpabio quickly intercepted him by saying having ruled on issues raised, it can not be revisited and consequently ruled Ndume out of order.

Senator Sunday Karimi (APC Kogi West), spiritedly attempted to sustain Ndume’s line of argument through another point of order but was also swiftly ruled out of order by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.