By Rita Okoye

Popular singer and single mum of one, Tiwa Savage has confirmed that indeed there was an attempt to kidnap her on Thursday, April 13.

The Stamina Crooner made this ugly incidence known through management on her verified Instagram page where it was further revealed that those behind the kidnap attempt have been put behind bars for interrogation.

“Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April, 2023, that there was a major security breach at the recent of musician Tiwa Savage. A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and family are all safe,” the press release reads.

SUNNEWSONLINE had earlier reported that Tiwa Savage allegedly narrowly escaped a kidnap attempt organized by her new driver.

According to self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, the singer’s new driver gave out the information about her movement to his co-conspirators, but luckily for Tiwa Savage, all the people in the kidnap attempt have all been arrested and handed to the police.

Kemi Olunloyo via a post on her Instagram page, disclosed that the incident happened on Thursday, April 13, in Lagos.

Her post reads: “Earlier today Thursday, April 13th, 2023, an attempt was made to KIDNAP Tiwa Savage in Lagos. A new domestic staff specifically a driver was passing information to his co-conspirators who have been trailing her as she left home for days.

The guys have all been arrested with the help of vigilante-style private security and they were handed to police at CID Alagbon in Ikoyi. Celebrities be very careful and wary of your domestic staff at all times. Nigeria is very very dangerous these days.

Don’t post your children online or your home etc. Just post your WORK. Tiwa is OK and in seclusion. I haven’t spoken with her and the police will brief the media soon.”