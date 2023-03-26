Lt-Gen Donaldson Oladipo Diya, former Chief of the General Staff under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha, who died earlier today at the age of 78, died quietly .

Diya died in the early hours of Sunday, March 26, 2023, according to a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

It read, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; we announce the passing on to glory of our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

The former Chief of General Staff was born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State.

Diya joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.

He was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994. As Chief of the General Staff, he was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under Abacha from 1994.

Diya lost his wife, Folashade, in May of 2020.