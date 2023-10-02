If you’re a seasoned bettor, chances are, you’ve seen it all. From platforms that advertise mouthwatering promos and offers, only to tie up all the so-called benefits in red tape, to others who blatantly refuse to reward bettors who’ve met the requirements to collect their prize(s). Examples abound, unfortunately.

So, how can you verify the legitimacy of BetKing’s new ₦25,000 Free Bet Promo ? Read on to find out below!

BetKing’s ₦25,000 Free Bet Promo for new users, explained.

BetKing has several amazing offers ready to reward their loyal customers, such as the ₦25,000 Free Bet Promo in question.

That’s right! You’re entitled to as much as ₦25,000 when you create a new BetKing account.

To claim this bonus, sign up, complete your bank profile verification within 7 days of registration and you’ll get a ₦500 Free Bet within 24 hours of your bank account verification.

To claim the full complement of Free Bets as a new user, bet the following on Sports (free bets not included) to in each week for a month after completing the registration process:

Week 1: Bet ₦500 to get ₦1,000 free bets.

Week 2: Bet ₦1000 to get ₦3,500 in free bets.

Week 3: Bet ₦1000 to get ₦8,000 in free bets.

Week 4: Bet ₦1000 to get ₦12,000 in free bets.

Note: This bonus is available for a limited period and is only available for new customers who registered on/before the 22nd of September and completed their bank profile verification within 7 days of registration.

How to receive BetKing’s bonus

To use the bonus, you need to be able to access it. Here’s how you can do that in three simple steps:

Visit the BetKing mobile website , click the “join now” button at the upper right corner of the page and fill in the prompts by providing information such as your mobile number, a secure password and your name(s) Next, provide your email address, date of birth and your state of residence to complete the process. After that, confirm that you’re of legal age and that you consent to receive information from BetKing and click the “sign up now” button. An email confirming that a new account has been created for you will be in your inbox. Finally, login to your new BetKing account and complete the KYC process in the “My Profile” section by providing your bank details and a copy of your valid ID.

Voila! It’s that easy!

How Free Bets works.

The premise of Free Bets is simple. Imagine a scenario where you’re granted a loan and required to invest it. If your investment is profitable, you’ll return the loan to the lender and enjoy the rest of the win.

Likewise, if the investment fails to yield a positive outcome, you can walk away with no obligations to pay the lender (in this case, BetKing)

To illuminate this further, if you place wagers with your free bets and win, say, ₦7,200,000, you’ll only pay back a maximum of ₦25,000. This leaves you with ₦7,175,000 despite not risking a shiny kobo of your own hard-earned cash.

Tips on how to navigate this promo

Yes, you’d be wise to be careful, but this checks out. Here are some things to keep in mind before you sign up for a new BetKing account:

Thoroughly research all picks: It’s a simple equation – the more research you spend time doing, the higher your chances of winning. However, that can be time-consuming. Luckily, the BetKing blog also provides astute betting tips to help you get an edge and raise your chances to win BIG. Be patient: Despite betting with free money, don’t be reckless and blow it all on wildly unlikely markets, hoping for a monster payday. Yes, those are possible, but you need to be careful that you’re as dispassionate as possible, to ensure that you do not make sentimental decisions and ruin your betslip. for you to cash out big time without even risking a dime and should be treated as such. Be careful to place the bets from your Free bets account: It’s easy to forget which account you’re using. Make sure that your free bets go to the markets you’ve researched for the free bets and the main account also used for bets forecasted for the main account. Not limited to online sports betting: You’re not just limited to using the Free Bets on Sports betting markets. You can also bet on FootballGO games with your Free Bets and have more chances to win by playing the 24/7 game.

If you’d like a chance to win big without spending a dime of your own money in online sports betting, then look no further than BetKing!

With their incredible promos, bonuses, high odds, expert betting tips, and much more, possibilities abound for you!

Sign up to get started now and claim your Free Bets!