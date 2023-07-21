By Sunday Ani

The Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, has concluded plans to host an international conference to discuss the current state and future directions of Igbo studies in Nigeria and beyond.

Titled, “Re-imagining Igbo Studies in the 21st Century Nigeria,” the Conference which will be held between Tuesday, August 15 and Friday, August 18, 2023 at Princess Alexandria Auditorium of the university, will attract scholars, business and industrial experts, as well as researchers from various disciplines to explore new perspectives, discuss innovative approaches, and chart the course for the future of Igbo Studies in the 21st century Nigeria and beyond. It would also attract distinguished guests, renowned scholars, and prominent figures from the Igbo homeland and the Diaspora respectively.

A statement by the Director of the Centre and Convener of the conference, Prof Chris Uchenna Agbedo, noted that it would provide a platform for scholars, researchers, experts, and enthusiasts to explore and discuss the current state and future directions of Igbo Studies in Nigeria and beyond.

Prof Agbedo said the Igbo-English and in-house/virtual modes of presentations at the conference would feature thought-provoking keynote addresses, insightful lead paper and engaging plenary discussions, and panel session presentations, highlighting various aspects of Igbo language, culture, history, literature, religion, arts, and more.

He stressed that the Centre was committed to promoting and preserving the rich heritage of the Igbo people as it strives to create a vibrant platform for intellectual discourse, cultural exchange, and community engagement. “Through this conference, the research institute seeks to facilitate meaningful dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in Igbo Studies, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Igbo language, culture, and history,” he added.

According to the statement, a series of exciting pre-conference activities ranging from a charity walk for Igbo, to New Yam and Mmanwu festivals, cultural carnival featuring wrestling competitions, fashion parade, oratorical performances and arts, as well as crafts exhibitions would be organised on Thursday August 16, at the Freedom Square, UNN.

The idea behind the series of activities prior to the conference, according to the Convener, is to provide attendees and guests with a rich experience of the Igbo culture and traditions.

He said the chief host and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe would declare the conference open on August 17, while Onowu Abagana, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, a Los Angeles-based medical practitioner and CEO, Victorian Care Medical Group Inc. California, USA chairs the opening ceremonies.

Dr. Anakwenze described as a renowned cultural enthusiast and promoter of Igbo language and culture, is also said to be the Convener of the CIS-UNN 2023 Igbo Confab Diaspora Stakeholders’ Forum, USA, and Chairman of the Board of Presidents of the Council of Igbo States in America (CISA). “Dr. Anakwenze’s notable achievements in healthcare delivery system and leadership roles in Igbo communities in homeland and Diaspora make him an ideal choice to preside over the epoch-making event. Under the chairmanship of Onowu Abagana, the opening ceremonies will set a tone of excellence, inclusivity, and cultural celebration as conferees, attendees, and guests look forward to inspiring speeches and insightful discussions in a cerebral atmosphere of intellectual engagements,” he added.

Prof Agbedo said the conference aims at fostering dialogue, collaboration, and advancements in the field of Igbo studies. “Scholars, researchers, experts, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds will converge to explore the current state and future prospects of Igbo language, culture, history, literature, arts, and more. The lead paper presentations will feature a distinguished lineup of renowned scholars, each bringing his/her expertise and unique perspectives to the discourse on Igbo language, culture, history, and related fields. Lead paper presentations will be made by renowned scholars, including Ticha Akuma Kalu Njoku, Emeritus Professor, Western Kentucky University, Virginia, USA; High Chief Dr. Emma Obiesie, Professor & Dean, School of Business, Okan International University & Davie Florida USA/Turkey; Peter A. Akah, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, University of Nigeria; Prof Gabriella I. Nwaozuzu, former Director, Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN; and Prof Toochi Omemma, Alexander Von Humboldt Fellow & Berlin University of Technology, Germany.

Others are Prof Cecilia Eme, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Prof Ike Oluka, ESUT, Enugu; Douglas B. Chambers, PhD, Executive Director, Igbo History Foundation (LLC) USA; Prof Kevin J. Hales, University of Missouri Columbia, USA; Prof Ogbonna Onuoha, DVC, ABSU Uturu-Nigeria; and Dr. Ferdinand Anikwe, among others. “These distinguished scholars will share their knowledge, research findings, and insights on various aspects of Igbo studies, contributing to the overall discourse on the re-imagining of Igbo studies in the 21st century Nigeria,” he added.

Noting that the conference also promises to be a platform for intellectual exchange, cross-cultural collaboration, and the exploration of innovative ideas in Igbo Studies, he said it would equally feature a fundraising initiative aimed at establishing a multi-billion Naira Igbo Cultural Village Complex.

“This project, initiated by the Centre for Igbo Studies, and for which the Vice Chancellor, Prof Igwe has graciously approved a land space for its permanent site in Nsukka Campus, aims to create a dedicated space for the promotion, preservation, and celebration of Igbo language, culture, and heritage. The establishment of the Igbo Cultural Village Complex will provide a platform for cultural exchange, immersive acculturation and enculturation programmes, research, education, and community engagement.

‘As a research and resource centre, the proposed Igbo Cultural Village is dedicated to the research, documentation, promotion, and preservation of linguistic, literary, cultural, historical, religious, and social aspects of Igbo life. It will serve as a hub for academic excellence, fostering interdisciplinary studies and collaboration among scholars and researchers in the field of Igbo Studies,” he stated.