From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has been invited to attend the 8th edition of the Economic Community of West African States Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF 2023) that will be held at the National Assembly, Cabo Verde.

Prof Charles Igwe, the UNN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Pat Okpoko, the deputy Vice-Chancellor Adminstration, UNN and Prof Emenike Ejiogu, the Director of Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED) UNN would be delegates from UNN to the forum.

The forum is being organised by ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), with the theme: “Promoting Sustainable Energy in the ECOWAS Region.”

Prof. Ejiogu, the Director ACE-SPED in UNN disclosed this to Daily Sun in Nsukka on Sunday and said that the invitation was in recognition of UNN’s effort and proven record in trying to develop and introduce technologies that are sustainable in the energy sector.

“Prof, Igwe UNN-VC, Prof. Okpoko, DVC- Administration, and my humble self (Prof. Ejiogu) will represent the University of Nigeria from the 12th to the 13th of October at the 8th edition of ECOWAS sustainable forum 2023 that will take place at the National Assembly of Cabo Verde.

“The Forum will serve as an avenue to promote dialogue towards advancing the transition to clean Energy as well as an opportunity for UNN to foster collaboration among key stakeholders and propel the uptake of initiatives and projects in the field of energy efficiency and sustainable energy.

“The ESEF 2023 will also serve as a landmark towards consolidating the progress made in achieving the ECOWAS region’s sustainable energy targets, open investment opportunities, promote private sector engagement, accelerate the development of a viable regional electricity market, and present opportunities through dialogue on Green Hydrogen opportunities in the region,” he said.

Speaking further Ejiogu who is also the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UNN noted that the ACE-SPED is one of the centres UNN is using to develop sustainable energy technology, adding that the university has introduced energy efficiency devices that help to conserve energy.

“This present administration in UNN introduced prepaid metres in the residential areas of the institution so that everyone can now monitor and manage how much energy he or she consumes, our target is to optimise energy use.

“On the development of energy conversions, UNN has been championing several technologies, one of them is waste-to-energy conversion as well as targeted usage of solar electricity,” he said