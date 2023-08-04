From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has unveiled the institution’s rules and regulations handbook published by the directorate of Strategic Contacts and Publication (STRACEP) of the University to staff and students.

Presentation the 21 paged booklet titled “Ethical Policy of University of Nigeria,” in Nsukka on Friday, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of the University noted that the ethical policy handbook is a moral and ethical conduct guide for staff, students, and associates of the institution.

He said that the idea of the ethical policy handbook is to implement the core values, mission, and motto of the University while complementing the rules and regulations and the extant laws of the University, the National University Commission as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The school management, staff, students, Alumni, and stakeholders adopted this ethical policy to guide our conduct programs, curricula, businesses, operations, and relationships in all matters concerning our University.

“Today, we are presenting the ethical policy handbook to the University of Nigeria community which shall be a reference point for clarity on the university’s Ethical policy guideline contents and processes for carrying out due diligence.

“The ethical policy guides the conduct, behaviour, and attitudes related to research, work output, and relationships of every staff, student, alumnus, management, council, contractor, and stakeholder doing business with the University of Nigeria without exception.

“We give ourselves this sacred and Noble documents that the labors of our founding fathers, hardworking staff heroes, meritorious and honorary Alumni will not be in vain and that we may be quick to future generations a world-class university that is anchored on sustainable development principle, while producing graduates that are worthy in character and learning with exemplary global citizenship conduct,” he said.

The VC who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof Pat Okpoko commended the University’s ethical policy committee members led by professor Mrs. Edith Nwosu, the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus for delivering on their assignment.

He urged them to make the handbook available to staff, students, and other members of the University community.

Speaking on the “Place of Rules and Regulation in the University” Dr. Ngozi Nnebedum, UNN Registrar said that the primary purposes of regulations and discipline in a university are to protect the image and well-being of the community, as well as to advance its educational mission by defining and establishing certain norms of behaviour to guide staff and students.

She urged members of the university community to study and abide by the ethical policy handbook, stressing that it will enhance the university’s performance in all ramifications.

In a remark, Prof. Nwosu said that the policy was premised on the motto of UNN which is ”Restoring the dignity of man” and its philosophy “To seek the truth, teach the truth and preserve the truth” as well as core values of the university.

Nwosu who was Chairman of the occasion said also that the need to adhere to ethics and values had become more important as many people globally now turn the truth upside down as good had become a relative term instead of an absolute term.

Also in a remark, prof Sabinus Ofoefule, the director of SAVICOM in UNN said staff and students of the institution should strive to achieve excellence through the adoption of best practices appropriate to the vision, mission, core values, motto, and philosophy of the university.

Earlier Dr. Casmire Ani, the Director of STRACEP, UNN commended Prof Benjamin Ozumba the former UNN VC whom he said it was during his administration that StRACEP was established.

Ani said his directorate would continue to work in Synergy SEVICOm and other relevant organizations in UNN and outside to ensure good ethical conduct in the university.

The director expressed special gratitude to Igwe (VC)

and UNN management for their wonderful support which made the presentation of this ethical policy booklet possible.

Monsignor Obiora Ike of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu who attended the occasion while commending the university said that UNN had once again demonstrated that it is the premier university in the country by being the first to produce and present an ethical Policy document in a booklet.

The highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of Ethics Desk Officers from all the departments in UNN by the Vice-Chancellor.